Traffic safety audit to be carried out at Creagh junction in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A traffic safety audit is to be carried out at Creagh junction in Ballinasloe.

It follows representations from Creagh Community Council, local residents and road users to the County council.

The survey – which will examine traffic patterns and volumes – will take a number of weeks to complete.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Connolly says at present, there’s no proper traffic regulation and the situation is ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

