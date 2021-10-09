Traffic remains busy in Ballinasloe following large crowds for cancelled Country Fair Day

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Gardai are warning that traffic continues to be heavy this evening in parts of Ballinasloe after large crowds gathered for what would traditionally be Country Fair Day

Despite warnings that all events related to this year’s Horse Fair and Festival were cancelled due to Covid 19, a large number of people travelled to Ballinasloe today where additional gardai were on duty to police the anticipated crowds.

The Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group made the decision to officially cancel this year’s event back in July in the interest of public health and safety.

Despite this, large crowds also gathered in Ballinasloe last weekend for an unofficial horse fair but gardai say the crowds in town today were larger that what was seen there last weekend.

According to Ballinasloe Gardai, traffic in the town this evening is heavy but manageable as visitors are currently leaving the Fairgreen area but drivers should expect delays in the area.

Gardai have also confirmed one person was arrested earlier today in relation to a public order incident.