Traffic management plan in place in Salthill due to high volume of traffic in the area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Salthill have put into place a traffic management plan due to the high volume of traffic that gathered there this afternoon.

The volume of traffic has lead to long delays in the area and as this backlog has filtered to roads around Salthill and on approach roads into the village.

Galway Bay FM understands that this is due to a number of so called “Boy Racers” gathering in Salthill.

Footage on social media shows traffic held up on the road from the Seapoint roundabout towards Leisureland and Blackrock with little movement

Gardai have told Galway Bay FM news that this is an ongoing operation and no further information is available.