From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There will be traffic management in place in Loughrea town for the next six weeks to facilitate footpath works.

The project involves the resurfacing and upgrading of paths in Corry’s Field.

Works are beginning today (01/03) and will be carried out in phases until Friday April 14th.

A stop-go system will be in operation during the works, along with diversions of traffic and pedestrians at times.