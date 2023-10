Traffic management for 5 days of roadworks on N67 Oranmore Dual Carriageway

Share story:

Traffic management is to be put in place for 5 days of roadworks on N67 Oranmore Dual Carriageway which begins tomorrow.

The roadworks will be on the inbound lanes between the Oranbeg Roundabout and the Maldron Hotel Roundabout.

The traffic management will include lane closures.

As a result road user are asked to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.