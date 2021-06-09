Traffic lights in Headford town to be out of action until early next week

print

Motorists are being advised that the traffic lights at the N84/R334 junction in Headford town will be out of action until early next week

Warning signage is in place, and motorists are advised to take extra care when approaching the busy junction

Galway County Council says the outage is due to a traffic incident on bank holiday Monday night which caused significant damage to the lights

The council had hoped to have the damage repaired by today, but now say it will take several days of work to reinstate the lights

It’s hoped they will be back in action by Monday or Tuesday