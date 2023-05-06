Traffic information released ahead of the Connacht Senior Football Finals Tomorrow

The Connacht GAA Council and Castlebar Gardai have issued traffic information ahead of tomorrow’s Connacht Senior Football FInals in McHale Park, Castlebar.

Supporters who are travelling to the Connacht Finals are reminded that there are roadworks on the N60 (Claremorris to Castlebar road), at the Beaten path.

If going, you are advised to travel early and to leave yourself extra time to get to the venue on Sunday.

The Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Final, Sligo v Galway throws in tomorrow at 1.45pm in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

This game is preceded by the meeting of Mayo and Galway in the Connacht LGFA Football Final at 11.30am.