Traffic in Galway down 4 per cent this week, bucking national trend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in Galway dropped by 4 per cent at this start of this week – bucking the trend that’s been developing since phase one of the roadmap to reopening the country May 18th.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show that traffic on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh dropped by 4 per cent on Monday morning, when compared to the same day last week.

TII’s traffic counter recorded 2,703 vechicle journeys along Bóthar na dTreabh between 7am and 10 am on Monday this week.

This represents a 4 per cent decrease when compared to the previous Monday.

This is in sharp contrast to the 17 per cent jump in traffic along the route on the first morning of phase 2 of the roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions on June 9th.

Nationwide, Galway was the only county to record a reduction in traffic levels, while the largest increase was recorded along the M9 from Mullinavat to Waterford.

Meanwhile, there was 41 per cent less traffic along Bóthar na dTreabh on Monday morning when compared to the same morning in 2019.