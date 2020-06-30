Traffic in Galway city up 10 percent on first day of phase 3 of easing of restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

On the first day of phase three of the easing of lockdown restrictions yesterday, traffic in Galway city increased by 10 percent when compared to the previous Monday.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s traffic counter recorded a total of 2,981vechicle journeys on the N6 Bothar na dTreabh route between 7am and 10am yesterday morning.

This amounts to an extra 332 journeys when compared to the first day of phase two of exiting lockdown on June 9th.

Nationwide traffic volumes were up by as much as 18 percent on some of the country’s major roads yesterday compared to the same day last week.

TII’s data recorded during the morning commute found levels are still down by over a quarter compared to the same day in 2019 however.