Traffic in Galway city at highest levels since Level 3 restrictions in October

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in Galway city is back up to volumes not seen since level three restrictions were in place last October.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s latest traffic counter, there were 3,680 vehicle journeys along the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh on Monday morning, which is the largest quantity recorded since level five restrictions were reintroduced.

With an extra 294 vechicle journeys recorded along Bóthar na dTreabh between 7am and 10am on Monday, traffic in the city was up by 8% week-on-week.

This represent a 1% increase on the same day during level three restrictions in October and 136% higher than the same day in April 2020.

Meanwhile, traffic in the city is 21% lower than the same period in 2019.

Nationally, traffic volumes increased slightly week-on-week.

In terms of regional cities, Galway saw the biggest increase, followed by Waterford at 4% and Limerick and Cork at 1%.