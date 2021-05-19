Traffic in city approaching 2019 levels as non-essential retail reopens fully

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in the city is continuing to approaching 2019 levels as non-essential retail reopened fully this week.

The TII traffic counter recorded 3,851 vehicle journeys along Bóthar na dTreabh between 7 and 10 am on Monday morning, which is 18% lower than the same day in 2019.

According to the report, traffic along Bóthar na dTreabh was 2% higher week-on-week and up 5% on same day before the introduction of Level 3 restrictions in October.

Vehicle journeys along the route are continuing to approach pre-pandemic levels and are now almost 75% higher than the same period last year.

Across the country, traffic volumes are generally consistent week-on-week and above the levels experienced pre-level three restrictions.

Meanwhile, traffic is up across most regional cities – with journeys up by 4% in Limerick and 3% in Waterford and Cork.