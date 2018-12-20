Current track
Traffic flow back to normal in Moycullen following four car crash

20 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists involved in a four car crash in Moycullen at rush hour this morning have escaped injury

The crash happened at 8 o clock near the filling station on the Galway side of the village.

All four cars were travelling in the Galway direction so the incident led to significant tailbacks in the area.

The area has now been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal

Author

GBFM News

