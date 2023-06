Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic disruptions are to be expected in Doughiska and Roscom from this evening as three-day road surfacing works take place.

The works will get underway at 6pm between the Old Dublin Road and the Ros Caoin estate.

A one-way system will be in place, and motorists will only be able to drive southbound, with only emergencies allowed north of Ros Caoin junction.

The works are taking place today Tuesday, tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday between 6pm and midnight.