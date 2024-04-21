Galway Bay FM

21 April 2024

Traffic delays expected in Tuam due to temporary bypass closure

There will be temporary road closures on the Tuam Bypass over the next week.

From tonight (Sunday 21st) until Friday next, emergency resurfacing works will take place along the road.

The sections closed are the Northbound Carriageway from Junction 20 Tuam to Miltown Roundabout and the Southbound Carriageway from Miltown Roundabout to Junction 20 Tuam.

While the Ballygaddy Junction – Northbound and Southbound On-Slips to the Tuam By-Pass will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect day and night, with traffic being diverted through Tuam town on the R939.

