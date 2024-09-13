Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision

Share story:
Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision

Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morning.

It’s understood a tractor and a large timber trailer went off the road and hit a wall.

Traffic is down to a single lane, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Share story:

Galway to host Major International Business Summit

Galway is set to welcome business leaders from Ireland and the United States for a landmark economic summit next week. The International Business Expansio...

Airbnb lists Inishbofin in top trending Irish travel destinations

Airbnb has placed Inishbofin in the top trending Irish travel destinations at the moment. It’s placed fourth for domestic travel, behind Wexford Tow...

Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week

Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing long delays in the area. The sensors are set to be replaced ...

Councillor welcomes enhanced Gort-Loughrea bus route but says more city services needed

A local councillor says it’s positive there will be enhanced bus services between Gort and Loughrea, but more city services are still needed. TFI Lo...