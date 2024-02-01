Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules

Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor protest starting at Carnmore Cross at 5PM

The Irish Farmers Association has organised a series of protests across the country to show their support this evening to their European colleagues.

They have been fighting against EU environmental rules which they say will ‘regulate them out of business’

The Galway demonstration will begin at 5PM, and will see up to 50 tractors travel from Carnmore Cross through Lough Atalia and into the city

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, County IFA Chair Stephen Canavan says farmers are at their wits end.

