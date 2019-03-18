Trading to continue as normal on Shop Street as preliminary works on multi-million euro revamp get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trading will continue as normal on Shop Street tomorrow as preliminary works are due to begin on the multi-million euro overhaul of the iconic street.

Works will get underway on a trial section of the pedestrian zone between Eason and the entrance to Church Yard Lane.

Shop Street has long been criticised for its poor upkeep, with issues including broken and uneven surfaces, loose cobbles, and flood-prone areas.

The trial works now set to get underway are the opening round of a multi-million euro plan to completely rehabilitate the pedestrianised street.

They’ll be focused on a stretch between Eason and the entrance to Church Yard Lane – understood to be a particular problem area for drainage and flooding issues.

The preliminary works will include the removal of the existing pavement and the installation of drainage and underground service upgrades, as well as the installation of a temporary surface.

It’s hoped the works on the trial section will be completed in June – and the City Council is advising that trading will continue as normal during the course of the works.

The overall plan to completely revamp Shop Street will be carried out in phases from later this year, including at night time to minimise disruption.