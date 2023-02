Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trading has been suspended at Mountbellew mart due to a court action.

In a statement, the mart says The Property Services Regulatory Authority, the PSRA, has taken Mountbellew Regional Co-operative Mart to court.

The statement says that any current liabilities of the mart will be fully honoured.

The mart concludes by saying it’s keen to work with the PSRA to resume trading as soon as possible.