Trade unions prepare for industrial action over staffing problems at Clifden Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the SIPTU and INMO trade unions are preparing to ballot for industrial action over the staffing problems at Clifden District Hospital

The hospital is temporarily closed from today until Sunday with the HSE saying this is to allow staff take some of the time owed to them built up over working their days off and not taking annual leave

The unions claim there has been unilateral imposition of rosters and a failure to be transparent about the future of the hospital

The unions also say the HSE in St. Anne’s Community Nursing Unit and Clifden Hospital failed to engage with them at the Workplace Relations Commission

Staff and the community are very concerned about the hospital’s future

In a statement earlier this week, the HSE said it is actively engaged in nurse recruitment