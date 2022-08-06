Tractors in a race to Dunmore from Malin and Mizen Head to raise money for Autism Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A tractor run, organised by Dunmore Vintage Club and in aid of Autism Ireland is currently ongoing as part of the Dunmore Annual Festival

Called the Dunmore & District Vintage Club’s Cannonball: Malin V Mizen Charity Tractor Race, two teams of tractors set off from the opposite ends of the country yesterday with one team leaving Malin Head and the other leaving Mizen Head with the goal of reaching the finish line in Dunmore at around 8.30pm this evening.

As both teams stopped for a break on their journey, Kevin Kilgarriff spoke to John Mulligan

You can follow the “North” Team by clicking on this link here

You can follow the “South” Team by clicking on this link here

A gofundme page has also been set up to raise money for Autism Ireland. You can donate by clicking here