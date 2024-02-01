Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

Tractor protest from Carnmore Cross into the city

Up to 100 farmers are expected to take part in a tractor protest due to pull out shortly (6.30pm) from Carnmore Cross into the city

The Irish Farmers Association has organised a series of protests across the country to show support this evening for their European colleagues.

They’ve been fighting against European environmental rules which they say will ‘regulate them out of business’

The protest in Brussels has become quite heated – fireworks, eggs and beer bottles have been thrown at police

Farmers have also set hay bales on fire and blocked off huge parts of Brussels with their tractors.

They’re protesting outside the European Parliament, arguing it’s becoming harder to make a living because of rising energy and fertiliser costs.

They also want to see action on climate change, claiming extreme weather’s destroying their crops.

Back home, the IFA isn’t ruling out a full-scale protest in the future

Our reporter Josh Byrne is in Carnmore, and has been speaking to farmers as they get ready to pull out

 

