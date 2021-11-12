Towns and villages across Galway take awards at Tidy Towns 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of county villages and towns across Galway, as well as Galway City, have taken awards at the 2021 Tidy Towns competition.

Milltown in North Galway secured a Gold Medal Award in Category B, and was also declared the overall county winner.

Meanwhile, the village of Abbey in East Galway took a Silver Medal Award in Category A and also secured a highly commended award.

In Category H, Galway City Centre also took a silver award – and further secured a commended award.

Meanwhile, Monviea in East Galway was named the national winner of the Gum Litter Taskforce Award, as well as the winner of the Village & Small Town Category.

Oranmore was a joint national winner of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland Town Challenge Award.

Kinvara was the national winner of the Leave No Trace Tidytowns Award.

Tuam also received a Special Endeavour award, while Oughterard was highly commended under the EPA Circular Economy Award.

Nationally, Ennis in Co. Clare was declared Ireland’s Tidiest Town.

Chairperson of the Ennis Tidy Towns Committee, Cormac McCarthy, says the pandemic allowed them to come up with new strategies.

Photo – MilltownGalway.com