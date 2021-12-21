Tourism Minister asked to allow city pubs to trial antigen testing programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tourism Minister Catherine Martin is being asked to allow several pubs in Galway City to trial a pilot antigen testing programme in January.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway City VFI Chairperson Johnny Duggan says the hospitality sector is being shut down far too easily with no credible alternatives being provided.

He says other sectors, ranging from aviation to schools, are being given far more leeway and more workable solutions.

He argues that many in hospitality are beyond the point of recovering from the repeated cycles of opening and closing.

Johnny Duggan says if it works for airports, nursing homes, the meat industry, and other sectors, antigen testing can also work for the hospitality sector…

More on Galway Bay fm news