Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has been launched in Belgium with European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan as guest of honour

The launch in Brussels was attended by members of the diaspora, partners from cities and regions attending this week’s European Week of Regions and Cities, as well as leading Belgian travel professionals and journalists.

The launch was supported by Tourism Ireland who say that Galway 2020 will offer Belgian holidaymakers a unique cultural and artistic experience.