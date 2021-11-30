Tour operator says proposed ban on trading at Inis Oírr harbour would seriously damage local economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A tour operator on Inis Oírr says new draft bye-laws that seek to ban trading and touting at the harbour will cause significant damage to to the local economy.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Brid Seoighe of Turais Inis Oírr says many people who have returned to the island could be facing the loss of their livelihoods.

She argues that while they might make sense on paper, they would have a severely negative impact at a local level.

Brid is asking local politicians to help ensure these plans are not implemented.