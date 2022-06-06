Total of 403 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in Galway schools

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A total of 403 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Galway.

Of these pupils 295 are enrolled in Galway primary schools, with the remaining 108 enrolled in post primary schools in Galway.

Meanwhile, 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Over two thirds of those children are attending primary schools, with the remaining 2 thousand studying at secondary level.

Regional Education and Language Teams around the country are helping the students settle in to their new surroundings.

Dublin has the highest number of refugees enrolled in schools at 1,192 – Monaghan and Longford have the least, at 21 and 41 respectively.