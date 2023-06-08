Top HSE staff to meet Galway CAMHS staff after major award wins

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Staff at Galway CAMHS in Merlin Park will meet with top HSE staff to celebrate their major success at the Irish Healthcare awards

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Galway and the West won three awards for inpatient services, nutrition and physical health monitoring

Now in their 22nd year, the Irish Healthcare Awards are Ireland’s leading and most prestigious medical awards.

Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West, Breda Crehan Roche will be at Merlin Park today to celebrate with staff.

While Yvonne O’Neill, National Director of HSE Community Operations and Jim Ryan, Assistant National Director of Operations & Service Improvement will also be in attendance.