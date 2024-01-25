Tony Canavan appointed Regional Executive Officer for the new HSE West and North West region

Saolta Health Care CEO Tony Canavan has been appointed Regional Executive Officer – REO – for the new HSE West and North West region

The region will serve the people of Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, West Cavan, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

