Tomorrow’s opening ceremony for Galway 2020 under review due to status orange wind warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tomorrow’s opening ceremony for Galway 2020 is currently under review following the issue of a status orange wind warning.

Met Éireann has warned winds of up to 120 kilometres are expected to hit the county tomorrow with the orange warning taking effect from 1 o’clock in the afternoon until 6 o’clock in the evening.

A meeting is now underway between officials from Galway 2020 and Galway City Council to decide whether tomorrow’s official opening ceremony will go ahead.

The event is planned to take place at South Park, the Claddagh with doors opening at 4pm and the official opening ceremony kicking off at 6.

It’s after a week-long Fire Tour Lighting Ceremony in 6 towns across Galway – with the final leg of the tour taking place in Athenry this evening at 7.