Tomorrow’s Cancer Care West Galway Bay swim postponed due to the weather

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tomorrow’s Cancer Care West Swim in Salthill has been postponed due to the bad weather

The forecast of high winds and possible dangerous conditions have forced the organisers of the Francis Thornton Memorial Swim to postpone the event

The event, named in honour of Frances Thornton, who passed away from cancer in 2008, is in its 17th year

This year it was to have a full complement of 150 swimmers leaving Aughinish in Co. Clare and swimming the 13km to Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill.

The organisers have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news they will meet during the week, and details of a new date will be released in due course.