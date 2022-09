Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tomás Ó Síocháin has been appointed the new CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Tomás, originally from Co. Clare but now living in Barna, succeeds Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh in the role.

He’s been the Chief Executive of the Western Development Commission since 2018 and previously held management positions at the University of Galway.

He also spent 14 years as a broadcast journalist and editor with TG4 and RTE.

Tomás will take up his new position as CEO of Údaras on December 7th.