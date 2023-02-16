Toilets at Ballyloughane Beach to be opened at weekends

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Toilets at Ballyloughane Beach are to be kept open at weekends and bank holidays.

The matter was raised at this month’s meeting of Galway City Council by Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty.

She said it’s an extremely busy area and it’s nonsensical that the toilets are closed when they’re in most demand.

Her motion to have the toilets opened and serviced at weekends and bank holidays was unanimously supported by her colleagues.

Councillor O’ Flaherty says while there are costs involved, a popular amenity like Ballyloughane needs public toilets.