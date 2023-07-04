Today marks 10th anniversary of Galway Statement on Atlantic Ocean research

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The European Union, together with the US and Canada, is today celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Galway Statement.

It’s a co-operation agreement on Atlantic Ocean research, that aims to tackle pressing issues and improve research capabilities through collaboration.

The Galway Statement was signed by the European Union, the United States, and Canada, in May 2013.

Since then, it’s supported and guided a wave of initiatives and policy developments to address the most pressing issues in ocean science.

They include the restoration of marine ecosystems, protecting costal communities from rising sea levels, and improving research systems to help vulnerable species and habitats.

Among many other things, research teams have mapped the North Atlantic seabed, discovered new deep-water volcacnoes and species, studied the effects of deep-sea mining, and examined the impact of climate change on ocean biodiversity.

Celebratory activities are taking place in Dublin today, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin welcoming guests including scientists, EU representatives and international Ministers from countries across the Atlantic.