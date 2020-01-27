TII urged to produce report on M6 motorway surfaces following high volume of crashes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Minister of State and East Galway TD is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to commission a report on the surface of the M6 motorway.

It follows a high volume of crashes this morning on the M6, M17 and M18 motorways after showers of hail, sleet and snow.

Stretches of the M6 near Loughrea and the M17 between Tuam and Annagh Hill were closed for a time leading to major traffic delays – but have since reopened.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says while poor weather conditions can come out of the blue, the number of recent closures raises questions over surface conditions and other elements of road design.

He argues other countries which experience high levels of adverse weather conditions have motorways which are not as easily affected.

He’s now written to the CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland to request a report – and see if extra works are needed to ensure the motorway surface is better suited to bad weather.

