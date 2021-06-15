TII urged to carry-out safety audit on stretch of N84

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors are calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry-out a safety audit on a key section of the N84 Headford Road.

Fianna Fail Councillor Mary Hoade put forward a motion at this week’s district meeting for the transport body to carry-out the safety assessment on the route from Ballindooley to Cloughanover.

The motion, which also called for verges to be cut back at the Balroebuck junction, was carried unanimously.

It comes as there have been several road traffic incidents along the busy routes recently, including two at the Grange junction in the past week.

Councillor Hoade argues the Grange junction is an area of particular concern to road users and local residents.

Director of Services for the Tuam MD Derek Pender told members he will have an answer from TII for the next district meeting, adding that the roads body has always been very generous in supplying funding.

Councillor Hoade argues that stacking lanes and turning lanes are needed at junctions exiting onto the N84.