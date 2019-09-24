TII in talks with county council over proposal for roundabout at Kilmeen Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is engaging with Galway County Council over proposals to install a roundabout which may address safety concerns at Kilmeen Cross on the N65 near Loughrea.

Minister of State Ciaran Cannon says no decision has yet been reached on whether a roundabout is the best option, but the TII is actively considering the recommendation.

The discussions follow a long running campaign by the Kilmeen Cross Action Group over the junction, which has been the scene of several collisions.

