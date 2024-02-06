Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

Share story:
Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway

It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but similar warning for Donegal.

The warning will come into effect at 2 on Thursday morning, and will run until 6 that evening

Met Éireann says a band of rain will turn to sleet and snow.

Icy ground, hazardous driving conditions, and poor visibility can all be expected.

Share story:

Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks. The global event is celebrating 21 y...

University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project

University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project. It’s been described as a state of the art facility...

Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway

Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A number of parents in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin an...

Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Oranmore. The incident happened at the Carrowmoneas...