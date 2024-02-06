Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway

It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but similar warning for Donegal.

The warning will come into effect at 2 on Thursday morning, and will run until 6 that evening

Met Éireann says a band of rain will turn to sleet and snow.

Icy ground, hazardous driving conditions, and poor visibility can all be expected.