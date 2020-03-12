Threshold warns of increased levels of older people at risk of homelessness in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Threshold is warning of an increase in the level of older people at risk of homelessness in the west of Ireland.

Its Galway office has flagged that the number of homeless adults has decreased slightly in the last year, but the number of over 65’s entering homelessness has increased.

The number of older people availing of the housing charity’s services between 2018 and 2019 grew by almost a third.

Meanwhile, nationally the number of renters aged over 40 years has increased by 23 percent between the 2011 and 2016 census.

Western Regional Services Manager Karina Timothy says it’s becoming increasingly difficult for older people to find specific rental accommodation…

