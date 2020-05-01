Threshold records 862 cases of accommodation issues in Galway in first quarter of 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National housing charity Threshold has recorded 862 new cases of accommodation issues in Galway in the first four months of the year.

The body represented 1,763 more people from Galway during the period.

The figures have been revealed as the group launches ‘Den Day for Threshold’ – a campaign to keep vulnerable people in their homes, while also giving families on lockdown something creative to do at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fundraising campaign asks families in Galway to ‘make a den and save a home’ this May Bank Holiday weekend, by signing up via its website for a digital Den Day pack which includes inspiration and instructions for building a den.

Further details are available online at threshold.ie