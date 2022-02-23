Threshold Galway records notable increase in concerns over tenancy terminations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Threshold has recorded a notable increase in the volume of queries from Galway residents who are concerned over tenancy terminations.

The national housing charity’s Galway office dealt with queries from 504 households in December last year.

Of these queries, 40% concerned tenancy terminations, with private renters facing little options of alternative accommodation when their tenancy is ended as long-term rental choices dwindle.

One in five cases concerned rent and rent increases in the same period.

Threshold’s Western Regional Services Manager, Karina Timothy has warned the high increase in rent prices combined with the fewer choices of accommodation in the west and northwest is incredibly concerning.

She says measures such as a rent register, which would allow private renters to check the previous rent on the property and when it was set would assist, as well as a nationwide expansion of rent pressure zones.

