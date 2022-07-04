Threefold increase in COVID patients at UHG over past month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a threefold increase in the number of COVID patients at UHG over the past month.

There are currently 55 patients with the virus at the city hospital – compared to 17 patients on June 3rd.

It comes as 885 people are in hospital with Covid 19 , an increase of 59 since yesterday.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says the roll out of a fourth round of Covid vaccines would take place in the autumn.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says people shouldn’t rely on just one antigen test to establish if they have the virus.