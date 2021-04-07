Three women located in South Galway after leaving quarantine hotel

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three women were located in South Galway yesterday after leaving a quarantine hotel in Dublin.

They were stopped on the M6 motorway near Loughrea by Garda motorway patrol.

An Garda Síochána say they have been liaising with the State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in accordance with current protocols following a report of three people leaving a facility in the Dublin area earlier yesterday.

A graduated policing response was adopted by Gardaí and all three have since been returned to the facility.

As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána says it will not be commenting further at this time.

Six people have now absconded from hotel quarantine since the system was introduced a week and a half ago.