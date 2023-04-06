Three well-known city hospitality properties now on market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three well-known hospitality properties in the city are now on the market for prices ranging between €1m and €3m.

Richardsons at Eyre Square, Cookes Restaurant at Abbeygate Street and a former Costa Coffee at Quay Street are all on offer through agent O’ Donnellan & Joyce.

The most valuable property is Richardsons at Eyre Square, which comprises the well-known bar and a further two floors with en-suite accommodation.

According to the Irish Independent, it could sell for up to €3m.

Meanwhile, the Cooke family is selling their restaurant and wine bar at Abbeygate street, which closed last year after two decades in business.

The property is a four-story building and comes with a guide price of €1.2m.

The third property being brought to market is Blake’s Tower at Quay Street, which had previously been occupied by Costa Coffee.

It includes a historic section of Blakes Castle, and comes with a price tag of €1.1m.