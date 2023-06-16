Three University of Galway academics elected to the Royal Irish Academy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three University of Galway academics have been elected to the Royal Irish Academy

Professor of Zoology Louise Allcock, Senior History lecturer Dr Róisín Healy and Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine John Laffey have been elected as members for their exceptional contribution to literature, antiquities and science.

Election to membership of the Royal Irish Academy, established in 1785, is the highest academic distinction in Ireland.

Professor Allcock and Dr Healy are among 15 women elected as Members as part of the latest awards for academic excellence.

As well as his academic roles Professor Laffey is also Director of Clinical Research at University of Galway’s School of Medicine and Galway University Hospitals.

The new University of Galway members will support the RIA by engaging in activities that strengthen its international recognition and serve the public good through their knowledge and insight