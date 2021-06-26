Three tenders received by Galway County Council for bypass of Moycullen

print

Three tenders have been received by Galway County Council for the construction of a bypass of Moycullen.

The tenders will be assessed by Galway County Council in the coming weeks before making a recommendation to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Work is expected to commence in the early autumn.

The announcement was welcomed by Galway Senator Seán Kyne who said that this is another important milestone in the Moycullen Bypass Project.

He said: “We will soon have a contract awarded and works start on the Bypass which will make Moycullen less congested, safer and remove hundreds of heavy good vehicles from the town. It will also be hugely beneficial to everyone who lives west of Moycullen“.