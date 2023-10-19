Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns

Share story:
Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns

Three people have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at UHG following a two-vehicle collision on the R328 yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a van and a car collided on the road between Dunmore and Garrafrauns at around 3:10pm.

The drivers of both vehicles, males in their 60s & 20s, and the passenger in one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, were transferred to UHG for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Share story:

Galway City Council to become first local authority to eliminate diesel in larger fleet

Galway City Council is to become the first local authority to eliminate diesel in its larger fleet by changing over to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil HVO elim...

Galway Gardai "keeping eye" on heroin use despite low seizure rates

Galway Gardaí are “keeping an eye” on heroin use across the county, despite relatively low seizure rates. A meeting of the City Joint Policin...

Health Minister to officially open new oncology facility at UHG

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to visit University Hospital Galway tomorrow (fri oct 20) He will officially open the new three-story Radiation Oncolo...

Bus Éireann assessing options to improve peak-time performance on strained 404 service between Oranmore and Westside

Bus Éireann has confirmed it’s actively assessing options to improve peak-time performance on the 404 bus route between Oranmore and Westside. As c...