Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns

Three people have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at UHG following a two-vehicle collision on the R328 yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a van and a car collided on the road between Dunmore and Garrafrauns at around 3:10pm.

The drivers of both vehicles, males in their 60s & 20s, and the passenger in one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, were transferred to UHG for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.