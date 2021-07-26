Three people died on Galway roads in first six months of 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3 people have died on Galway roads in the first six months of this year.

That’s according to figures from the Road Safety Authority, which show that nationally, 65 people have died on Irish roads between January and July 15th.

Dublin had the highest number of fatalities at 11, followed by Limerick, Tipperary, Kerry and Louth which each had 5.

The research found that rural roads, with speed limits of 80km per hour or higher, are the most likely places for a fatal collision to occur.

RSA CEO Sam Waide says counties Leitrim, Clare, Offaly, Laois and Carlow had no fatalities during this time.

