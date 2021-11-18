Three NUIG academics included in international list of highly cited researchers

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Three academics at NUI Galway have once again been included in a prestigious international list of highly cited researchers.

Professor Henry Curran, Professor Donal O’ Regan and Professor Patrick W. Serruys have been named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2021 list from Clarivate.

The list identifies researchers whose names are drawn from publications that rank in the top 1 percent by citation in the Web of Science citation index.

Professor Curran is listed in the engineering category, Professor O’ Regan is listed in the mathematics category, and Professor Serruys is listed in the Clinical Medicine category.