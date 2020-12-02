Three nights of road resurfacing works to commence in Loughrea town this evening

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three nights of road resurfacing works are set to commence in Loughrea town this evening.

Galway County Council is advising motorists and local residents that the works will take place between 7.30 pm and 7am on the R446 Bride Street from this evening through until to Saturday morning.

In order to facilitate these works a Stop/Go temporary traffic management system will be in operation on the section of R446.

As a consequence road users are being asked to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.