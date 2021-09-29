Three new walking trails to be funded in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three new walking trails are to be funded west of county Galway in a bid to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism.

31 new trails are being added in 13 counties nationwide as part of the Government’s ‘Walks Scheme’.

Forum Connemara, the local develoment company, will administer and deliver the new walkways on the Galway scheme on behalf of the Department.

One walkway will be located at Luibin Garumna/ Sli Chonamara, another will be located at Luibin Maighros, while a third will be funded at Seanbothar.

This will involve work with 41land holders.

The Department of Rural and Community Development says it will work with over 2,400 landowners to open up the countryside to walkers, hikers and tourists.

Other new trails include the Dingle Way in County Kerry, St Declan’s Way in County Waterford, the Ballyhoura Way in County Limerick, the South Leinster Way in County Kilkenny and The Cavan Way.